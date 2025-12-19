/Watch: Angry Ben Stokes jumps in frustration as Mitchell Starc castles English batter

England captain Ben Stokes was seen gutted in the opening session of Day 3 of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide after he was dismissed by Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc. Playing at the Adelaide Oval, Stokes’s frustration was evident as England desperately tried to narrow down the first innings deposit. Ultimately, they fell short, trailing Australia by 85 runs at the end of the first innings. However, it was Stokes whose reaction made the headlines.

Stokes showcases anger

Playing in the morning session of Day 3, on the first ball of the 85th over, Stokes was castled by Starc, after the English batter was seen jumping and leaving the field in frustration. At the time of his dismissal, Stokes was on 83 and missed out on a ton. He, along with Jofra Archer, put together 106 runs for the ninth wicket, meaning England significantly reduced Australia’s first innings advantage.

Four overs after Stokes’s dismissal, Archer was also dismissed as England were bowled out for 286. Apart from Stokes and Archer, Harry Brook played a key role with a 45-run knock on Day 2.

For Australia, both Scott Boland and captain Pat Cummins bagged three wickets each while Nathan Lyon bagged a brace on Day 2, which also saw him surpass Glenn McGrath for most Test wickets.

What happened until lunch?

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne steered a nervy Australia to 17-1 at lunch and a 102-run lead Friday after Ben Stokes's gritty 83 gave England a slither of hope on day three of the third Ashes Test.

Head was not out five and Labuschagne on four in Adelaide as the hosts aim to pile on a big total and put the five-match series out of England's reach.

But they suffered a setback in a tense 20 minutes before lunch after England were all out for 286 in response to Australia's first innings of 371.

Bryson Carse trapped Jake Weatherald lbw for one and he walked without reviewing after the umpire lifted his finger, although replays showed the ball was pitching outside leg stump.