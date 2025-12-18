LOGIN
From Nathan Lyon to Mitchell Starc, 5 active bowlers with most Test wickets

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 16:49 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 16:49 IST

From Nathan Lyon to Mitchell Starc here is a look at five active bowlers with most Test wickets. The prestigious list also features the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins as Lyon surpassed Glenn McGrath in the Adelaide Test of the Ashes.

1. Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 564 wickets in 141 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 564 wickets in 141 matches

Nathan Lyon stands tall as the active bowler with the most wickets in Test cricket, underlining his longevity and consistency at the highest level. The Australian off-spinner has claimed an impressive 564 wickets in 141 Test matches, making him one of the most successful spin bowlers in the history of the format.

2. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 420 wickets in 103 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 420 wickets in 103 matches

Mitchell Starc is among the leading active wicket-takers in Test cricket, showcasing his impact as one of Australia’s most feared fast bowlers. The left-arm pacer has taken 420 wickets in 103 Test matches, combining raw pace with lethal swing and sharp bounce. Starc’s ability to strike early with the new ball and return for decisive spells later in the innings has made him a consistent match-winner across conditions.

3. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 348 wickets in 89 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 348 wickets in 89 matches

Ravindra Jadeja ranks among the most successful active bowlers in Test cricket, highlighting his immense value to India’s red-ball side. The left-arm spinner has picked up 348 wickets in just 89 Test matches, an impressive tally that reflects his consistency and effectiveness, especially in home conditions.

4. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 340 wickets in 73 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 340 wickets in 73 matches

Kagiso Rabada stands out as one of the most lethal active bowlers in Test cricket, with his wicket tally reflecting both skill and remarkable efficiency. The South African fast bowler has claimed 340 wickets in just 73 Test matches, showcasing an exceptional strike rate for a modern-day pacer.

5. Pat Cummins (Australia) – 312 wickets in 72 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Pat Cummins (Australia) – 312 wickets in 72 matches

Pat Cummins is among the leading active wicket-takers in Test cricket, underlining his stature as one of the finest fast bowlers of the modern era. The Australian captain has taken 312 wickets in 72 Test matches, combining sustained pace with accuracy and steep bounce.

