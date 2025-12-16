/Yearender 2025: Top 6 most expensive IPL players of all time ft Cameron Green, Rishabh Pant

From Rishabh Pant to Cameron Green, here's a look at the top six most expensive IPL players of all time. This list also includes Mitchell Starc, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins
In the IPL 2025 auction, Rishabh Pant became the costliest player of the IPL history, as the Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a massive INR 27 crore ($3.2 million). His powerful batting made him one of the most wanted players in that season.
Right behind Rishabh Pant is his Indian teammate Shreyas Iyer, picked up by Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 auction for INR 26.75 crore ($3.18 million). His leadership skills helped PBKS to reach their first final since 2014 in the 2025 season, ending an 11-year playoff drought for the franchise.
The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green goes to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 25.20 crore ($2.76 mn), the highest-ever for an overseas player at an auction.
However, Green will receive only INR 18 crore as per the new BCCI rules for foreigners, the rest INR 7.20 crore will be used towards players welfare.
In 2024, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc made history when KKR signed him for INR 24.75 crore ($2.4 million). His speed, swing and wicket-taking ability helped KKR to win the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In the 2025 IPL auction, KKR spent big on Venkatesh Iyer, buying him for INR 23.75 crore ($2.83 million). His skill as both an attacking batter and a medium-pace bowler makes him a valuable all-rounder.
In IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins for INR 20.50 crore ($2.47 million). His strong leadership skills and bowling were key to Hyderabad’s run to the 2024 final.
All conversations as per original value in dollars, however, since auction took place in INR value, rankings have been arranged according to it. Therefore, difference in price value may differ in as value of dollar is not constant and hence player in INR may have higher value as compared to dollars.