Virender Sehwag shares what Team India need to learn from England, New Zealand post T20 WC debacle

Team India bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition in the Super 12 round, despite many touting them to be one of the strongest contenders. Virat Kohli-led India started their campaign with back-to-back defeats, at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand, and were on the brink of an early elimination. While the Men in Blue did bounce back and won three games in a row, it was too late by then as Pakistan and the Kiwis progressed to the semi-finals from their group, i.e. Pool B.

Post India's early exit, many have shared their thoughts on how India should approach the shortest format of the game. After MS Dhoni-led India won the inaugural T20 WC, in 2007, they haven't lived upto expectations in the preceding World Cups. Hence, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag has now shared what India should learn from the likes of consistent sides such as England and New Zealand.

Sehwag said on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, "India doesn't need to learn anything from them. India are a good team and can beat both England and New Zealand on any day, but one thing they can definitely learn is to be positive and play positively because T20 format or white ball cricket, it's format of brave players and you have to take risks, you need to express yourself."

"India have managed to do that well in the past," Sehwag said. "Now again the time has come to repeat it. I would like to say that when New Zealand comes to India, play a brave and expressive brand of cricket and don't worry about the result because if you play bravely then the result will be in your favor," he added.

New Zealand have been on a roll in ICC events in recent times. They appeared in the final of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup, won the inaugural WTC and will now fight for their maiden T20 WC title. England, on the other hand, have also featured in the semi-finals of the last four ICC events in limited-overs, taking the ongoing T20 WC into account.

Talking about the T20 WC 2021 edition, Australia and New Zealand are set to play the summit clash on November 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. New Zealand beat England in the first semi-final whereas Australia qualified for the final beating Pakistan in the second knockout clash.