BCCI wants Virat Kohli to focus on batting, likely to replace him with Rohit Sharma as ODI captain - Report

Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as T20I captain of the Indian team even before the Men in Blue began their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021. Kohli had confirmed he will relinquish captaincy in the shortest format post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. While he has stepped down as the T20I captain of the side, there remain doubts over his future as ODI captain of Team India.

Kohli has stepped down from the T20I captaincy but will continue to lead the team in ODIs and Tests for now. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to relieve Kohli of the burden of captaincy in white-ball cricket and replace him with Rohit Sharma as captain in ODIs as well. Rohit was recently confirmed as Kohli's successor in T20Is.

As per a report in NDTV, the BCCI top brass is planning to have a conversation with Kohli regarding his future as ODI captain of the Indian team. "The board wants to relieve Kohli of the captaincy burden in limited-overs cricket so that he can focus on his batting and return to his dominant form," NDTV quoted sources as saying.

As per the report, Kohli can be asked to step down as the ODI captain of the Indian team as soon as the South Africa series which gets underway in January next year. KL Rahul is likely to be appointed as Rohit's deputy in the fifty-over format.

Rohit was named the captain of India's T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand series at home after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Finalists New Zealand will travel to India for three T20Is starting from November 17. Rohit will lead the team while Kohli has been rested from the T20Is.

Kohli will also miss the first Test of the two-match series against Kane Williamson & Co. but will return to lead the team in the second Test. BCCI announced India's Test squad for the New Zealand series on Friday, providing rest to the likes of Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kohli (for 1 Test).

Kohli's captaincy in limited-overs formats came under the scanner after India's disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2021 as the team failed to qualify for the semi-finals with two straight losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the beginning of their campaign.

It remains to be seen BCCI will continue with split captaincy in limited-overs or Rohit will be handed over the charge in ODIs as well.