Wasim Jaffer breaks the internet with hilarious meme as Australia enter T20 WC 2021 final

Wasim Jaffer is an internet sensation. The former Indian opener showed his funny side on social media platforms post IPL 2020 and has been a huge hit ever since. After Australia stunned tournament-favourites Pakistan in the second semi-final to book a place in the T20 World Cup 2021 finale, Jaffer once again broke the internet with a hilarious meme on Australian cricket.

As Matthew Wade (41 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (unbeaten 40) took Australia past the finish line, after the Men in Yellow were tottering at 96-5 in pursuit of Pakistan's 176, Jaffer was quick to react and shared a hilarious tweet. Here's what he shared:

Australia have been a dominant force in world cricket. Talking about the men's cricket team, they have now reached their ninth finale in World Cup history (including both ODIs and T20Is). Thus, depicting their dominance, Jaffer shared an apt tweet, which translates to 'Tradition. Prestige. Discipline'.

Post Australia's famous win at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Captain Finch said at the post-match presentation, "Never thought it was in the bag. It was a great game of cricket. The way Wade held his nerve at the end was amazing. That partnership with Stoinis was crucial. I got my feet in a tangle and opening batsmen do get a few good balls now and then in T20 cricket. We were sloppy today in the field, a couple of tough ones. We need the support of all 17 players to get across the line. We have played some really good cricket in the back end. Teams chasing have been successful. There is no dew, the lights take effect. I was hoping I'd lose the toss, bat first and put up a good score on the board."

Finch & Co. will now take on the New Zealand cricket team in the T20 WC finale, to be held on Sunday evening (November 14) at the same venue.