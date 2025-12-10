/Virat vs Rohit: Race for ODI top spot gets tighter after SA series

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli has climbed to no 2 in the latest ICC ODI rankings, closing in on Rohit Sharma, who continues to hold the top spot. The two senior players led India’s charge in the ODI series against South Africa with dominant performances that set the tone across all three games.



Kohli was named the ‘Player of the Series’ as he finished as the highest run-getter with 302 runs in three innings, averaging 151.50. He struck two centuries and added an unbeaten fifty in the decider. His form was clear from Ranchi to Raipur and then Visakhapatnam, where India chased down 271 inside 40 overs. This was the most sixes he has ever hit in a bilateral series, and he carried India’s innings twice with calm, control, and clean hitting.

Rohit Sharma also ended the series strongly with a fluent 75 off 73 balls. His rating dipped slightly after a low score in Raipur, but he still stayed at No 1 with 781 points. Kohli is now just eight points behind him, making the fight for the top spot tighter than it has been in months.



One of the interesting points from the rankings was the absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal from the top 100. The young opener smashed his maiden ODI century in only his fourth match and became the sixth Indian to score centuries in all three formats. Even then, he hasn’t broken into the list yet, but the signs are clear that it won’t take long.