/Meet the ONLY team to win Test series after being 0–2 down: Can England be the second?

England find themselves deep in trouble in this Ashes series, having suffered heavy defeats in both Perth and Brisbane, where their batting collapsed under pressure, and their bowlers struggled to control the game for long periods. What looked like a fresh start at the beginning of the tour has quickly turned into a desperate situation, with the 0–2 scoreline exposing issues in temperament, execution, and discipline across the squad.

The atmosphere around the team has shifted, and as the pressure builds, England now walk into the rest of the series knowing that only one team in Test history has ever overturned such a deficit, leaving fans and former players wondering if a revival is possible or if this campaign is already slipping beyond reach. And here’s the reality: when a team falls 0–2 behind in a Test series, the chances of coming back are almost zero. Across all the years of Test cricket, only one team has ever pulled it off.

Also read | When will India next see Virat Kohli and Rohit don the Indian jersey

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Any guesses about that team?

Well, that was the mighty Australia, during the 1936–37 Ashes under Don Bradman. That turnaround remains the only one of its kind, and the story behind it is still unbelievable.

First Test, Brisbane – England win by 322 runs

Australia were blown away on a sticky rain-affected wicket. After England put up 358 and 256, Australia replied with 234 and collapsed for 58 in the second innings when overnight rain turned the pitch into chaos. Bradman made 38 and 0, and the press went after him hard. It was his first Test as captain, and it couldn’t have gone worse.

Second Test, Sydney – England win by an innings and 22 runs

The toss decided the match as England batted first on a good pitch, and Wally Hammond’s unbeaten 231 put them miles ahead. Then rain ruined the surface again, and Australia were shot out for 80 in the first innings and were enforced to follow on. Bradman was dismissed first ball in the first innings and criticised again despite scoring 82 in the second. Australia were now 0–2 down. Calls for Bradman to step aside grew louder.

Third Test, Melbourne – Australia win by 365 runs

This is where everything flipped. Bradman won the toss, declared early, used the wet pitch smartly, flipped the batting order, and then produced one of the greatest innings ever played, a monumental 270. Australia dominated and clawed back to 1–2.

Fourth Test, Adelaide – Australia win by 148 runs

This test was another Bradman masterclass. His 212 turned the match after England had taken a first-innings lead. Fleetwood-Smith’s left-arm wrist spin in the second innings (6-110) sealed the game and levelled the series for the Aussies.

Fifth Test, Melbourne – Australia win by an innings and 200 runs

Bradman signed off with a fluent 169 as Australia piled up 604 batting till the third day. England never recovered and collapsed for 239 and 165 as Australia completed the only 0–2 comeback in Test history.