/When will India next see Virat Kohli and Rohit don the Indian jersey?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a phenomenal ODI series with the bat for India. Kohli smashed 302 runs against South Africa, including two centuries and a fifty, while Rohit piled up 294 runs against Australia earlier in the year and walked away with the Player of the Series award. With both seniors in such strong form, fans naturally began wondering when these two stalwarts would return to action again.



Here’s the thing: the wait isn’t long. Both Kohli and Rohit are set to return for India in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, 2026, in Vadodara. Since they have stepped away from Test cricket and are not part of the T20I setup, ODIs remain their main focus heading into the next World Cup cycle.

Their return comes at a key moment for India. The team is mixing young talent with proven experience, and players like Rohit and Kohli bring calm, clarity and composure during big moments. Kohli finished 2025 as India’s top ODI run-scorer with 651 runs at an average of 65, while Rohit’s consistency at the top has kept India steady during tricky phases.



Once the New Zealand series wraps up, both will take a break during the T20 World Cup in February, as they have retired from the shortest format of the game. Their next major cricket assignment will be the IPL 2026, followed by another important ODI series at home against England from July 14. That England series will officially kick off India’s build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.