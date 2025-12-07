/WATCH: Virat Kohli visits Simhachalam temple after stellar South Africa ODI series

After a stellar performance in the India vs South Africa ODI series, Virat Kohli visited the Simhachalam Temple in Vizag to offer prayers. The senior batter had a remarkable South Africa series at home, scoring two centuries and a fifty, earning him the Player of the Series award. His excellent form capped off a strong 2025, finishing as India’s top ODI run-scorer with 651 runs at an average of 65.

Kohli’s journey to this form had not been smooth. He struggled during India’s tour of Australia but quickly found his rhythm in the first ODI against South Africa. The Proteas’ fast bowlers struggled to trouble him, and he amassed 302 runs across three matches at an impressive strike rate of 117.05.

The visit to the temple was a personal moment for Kohli, who went alone to seek blessings from Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha. Earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir had also visited the temple before the series, emphasising the role of faith alongside strategy. Gambhir’s decisions, especially in the final ODI, helped India secure a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the decider.

The third ODI at Vizag was a one-sided affair after two thrilling matches in Ranchi and Raipur. Quinton de Kock’s century initially kept South Africa in the game, but India fought back with brilliant spells from Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav, restricting the visitors to 270 runs. With dew aiding the chase, India reached the target in just 40 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a gritty hundred, showing promise after earlier struggles in ODIs, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli contributed brisk fifties to guide India to a nine-wicket win.