Virat Kohli's RCB becomes third team to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs after 6-run win over Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday to become the third team to qualify for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other two teams to have already secured their spot in the top four with 18 points each from twelve matches so far this season.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul helped RCB successfully defended a total of 164 runs against Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday to secure their eighth win of the season. They now have 16 points from 12 matches and have made it to the playoffs for the second successive season.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a solid start with a 68-run opening stand between openers Kohli (25) and Devdutt Padikkal (40), who survived after an umpiring howler in the 8th over. Glenn Maxwell continued his purple patch with a second successive fifty as he notched up 57 off just 33 balls laced with four sixes and three fours to help his team post 164 runs on the board in 20 overs.

PBKS had the game in their bag till the first ten overs of their innings after captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave got them off to a flyer. While Rahul scored 39 off 35 balls, Agarwal scored a fine 57 off 42 balls. The duo added 91 runs for the first wicket and set up a comfortable chase for PBKS.

However, the Punjab outfit once again lost the plot as the middle-order failed to deliver. Nicholas Pooran was dismissed cheaply on 3 to continue his horrific run this season before Agarwal departed on 57. Sarfaraz Khan was sent packing on a duck while Aiden Markram could only manage 20 off 14 balls.

Shahrukh Khan looked in fine touch but was run-out for 16 off 11 balls as PBKS' batting line-up once again crumbled under pressure to give away the game. Chahal finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in his four overs and bagged the crucial wickets of Agarwal, Pooran and Sarfaraz to bring RCB back in the game after PBKS' dream start.

The loss against RCB has dented Punjab Kings' hopes of making it to the playoffs. The Rahul-led side now has ten points from 13 matches and are all but out of the competition. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are the other teams in fray with 10 points each but they all have two more games in hand to secure the final spot in top four.