Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Rahul Dravid felicitates ex-captain ahead of series opener vs Sri Lanka - WATCH

Ahead of the start of the India-Sri Lanka Test series, head coach Rahul Dravid felicitated Virat Kohli on playing his 100th Test match on Friday morning (March 04).

After Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the toss and opted to bat first, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Dravid presented Kohli his special cap ahead of his historic outing in whites for the national side. Dravid told, "When you started out as a kid you must have wanted to play one Test for India, you stand here on the cusp of your 100th. It’s a testament to everything that is great in our sport... sweat, discipline, courage, skill, determination, desire, focus, you had it all. You had a great journey. You can be very proud of not only playing the 100th Test match but also for the great journey that you have navigated through."

“Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. It is well deserved, it is well earned… hopefully it is just the start of many more bigger things to come and as we say in the dressing room, ‘double it up’," he added.

Kohli, who also had the presence of his wife Anushka Sharma on the ground, acknowledged the BCCI, Team India, his family's support, childhood coach and said, "Thanks, Rahul bhai, it's a special moment for me. My wife is here with me, my brother is there in the stands. It's a team game and the journey wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thanks to BCCI too. I couldn't have received it from a better person, my childhood hero. I still have that picture with you from my U-15 days."

Kohli became the 12th Indian to enter the 100-Test club, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma.

In 99 Test, Virat has amassed 7,962 runs at an average of over 50, with 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries. He also has most double tons by a Test captain (7) and led India superbly in whites before resigning from the post early this year.