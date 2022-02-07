Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar make the cut in Venkatesh Prasad's all-time Indian ODI XI

Over the years, Team India have excelled in the ODI format. As a result, they have won two ODI World Cup champions and have produced various superstar cricketers who have done wonders in the 50-over format.

On Sunday (February 6), Rohit Sharma-led India played their 1000th ODI; being the first-ever side to do so. During their landmark encounter, India beat Kieron Pollard-led West Indies by six wickets to make their 1000th appearance in the shorter format a memorable affair. Prior to the historic encounter, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad revealed his all-time Indian ODI XI, featuring some superstar cricketers from the country.

Prasad's ODI XI features Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, former skipper Virat Kohli, Md Azharuddin in the top order. The middle and lower-order comprises Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev (both of whom led India to 50-over World Cup titles -- in 1983 and 2011 respectively) with Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan as the specialist bowlers.

Prasad himself has played 161 ODIs for Team India, accounting for 196 wickets at an average of 32.30 with one five-fer.

As Indian Team is gearing up to play their #1000thODI , this is my all time India ODI playing X1 .



Sehwag

Tendulkar

Kohli

Azharuddin

Yuvraj

Dhoni

Kapil Dev

Kumble

Harbhajan

Javagal Srinath

Zaheer Khan — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2022 ×

On the other hand, some big names such as Mohinder Amarnath, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, etc. failed to make the cut.

Venkatesh Prasad's all-time Indian ODI playing XI: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan.