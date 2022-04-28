'Virat Kohli has lifetime's worth of credit in bank' - Shane Watson opines on RCB star's batting struggles

Virat Kohli is having a rough ride in IPL 2022. After nine outings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 33-year-old former captain is struggling for form and has amassed only 128 runs at an average of 16, including two golden ducks.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL history, with 6,411 runs from 211 matches. However, he is yet to cross the 50-run mark in the 15th season of the cash-rich league. With him struggling to score, many former cricketers and experts have opined on Kohli's lack of runs. Shane Watson, part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) as their batting coach for IPL 2022, has also joined the bandwagon.

"In the end, Virat has got close to a lifetime's worth of credit. He will come good, everyone knows he will come good. It's about his decision, whether he thinks he will take some time off, whether he thinks he needs that, whether he decides to keep playing with a little bit of time to freshen up, he will be able to find it very quickly," Watson told The Grade Cricketer.

"You don't lose your skill as he has got, it can be suppressed a little bit because of the situations or you're a little bit tired or whatever, it can happen in the game of cricket. No one has gone about their career scoring runs non-stop, especially in a long career. There will be little periods where there will be a little bit of downtime. But Virat, he is just so good, he will find his way. He has got a lot of credit in his bank," the former Australian all-rounder added.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli is dropped (which seems out of the picture) or whether he opts for a break amid IPL 2022 struggles. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has advised him to pull out of this year's IPL in order to stay away from the game for sometime, remain fresh and stage a fitting comeback for Team India.