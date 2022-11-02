Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to achieve elite feat after 64* in India-Bangladesh T20 WC clash

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. With successive fifties in India's opening two games, Kohli couldn't get going in the game versus South Africa, however, made amends and returned with a fine 44-ball 64 not out in India's crucial Super 12 clash versus Bangladesh, in Adelaide, on Wednesday (November 02).

During his knock, Kohli became the leading run-getter in the ongoing edition and also in tournament history, surpassing Mahela Jayawardene (1,016). In addition, he achieved an elite feat by going past Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He is now the highest-scoring Indian in Australia, overtaking Tendulkar's tally (3300 runs in 84 innings). After his knock versus the Bangla Tigers, Kohli's tally now stands at 3,350 in 68 innings.

Kohli has always loved playing in Australian conditions. He slammed his maiden Test ton in Adelaide, in 2011-12 tour, scored a brilliant 133 not out versus Sri Lanka in CB Series 2012, a magnificent 107 versus Pakistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup, returned with as many as four centuries in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also slammed a 55-ball 90 not out in a T20I versus Australia in early 2016.

Indian fans will be hoping for more batting heroics from Kohli in the ongoing T20 WC in Australia. Kohli and KL Rahul's fifties propelled India to 184/6 in 20 overs versus the Bangla Tigers and will hope to seal a win and almost confirm a semi-final spot in the mega event Down Under.