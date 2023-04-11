VIRAL: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir share a warm hug after LSG beat RCB in a cliffhanger - See post

Match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket, on the final ball of a contest that went down to the wire. Opting to bowl, KL Rahul & Co. were in for the leather hunt courtesy of Virat Kohli's 61 (44), Faf du Plessis' 79* off 46 and Glenn Maxwell's 29-ball 59 as RCB posted a mammoth 212 for 2. In reply, LSG rode on fifties from Marcus Stoinis 65 (30) and Nicholas Pooran's 62 (19) to take their side home in a thrilling clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The clash saw a 115-metre six, fifties from all the big hitters, a last-over finish, a hit-wicket, failed attempt at running the non-striker out for backing too far. There was sheer chaos at the iconic ground, in front of a jam-packed stadium, with emotions flying high among players and fans. Gautam Gambhir, LSG's team mentor, was at his aggressive best after his side's favourable result and even silenced the Chinnaswamy crowd with a finger-on-lips gesture. After the match, Gambhir even shared an intense handshake with Kohli but the duo shared a warm hug when they met each other in the dressing room.

