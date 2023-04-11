IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir 'SILENCES' Bangalore fans after LSG clinch thriller vs RCB - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants clinched a nail-biting thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Bengaluru as they chased down a record 213 on the the last ball of the match. LSG's Nicholas Pooran bludgeoned his way to a 19-ball 62, the joint second-fastest fifty of all-time in IPL history and the fastest this season.

The match saw high drama in last overs after Pooran got out. It was first LSG's Badoni who hit a six to almost win the game one over earlier than it actually got over but got out hit-wicket on the same ball. LSG tail-enders then kept their calm to win the game but not before a wicket, a MANKAD attempt and a last-ball bye.

Lucknow's mentor Gautam Gambhir, who is known for his aggressiveness, in a bold gesture, kept a finger on his lips after customary handshake with the RCB players. The gesture hinted at silencing the Bangalore crowd after they made their presence felt throughout the game. Have a look at the video here:

Notably, RCB's top-three were in excellent form, scoring a fifty each as Bangalore racked up 212/2 in 20 overs. For RCB, Kohli scored 61 off 44, skipper Faf managed unbeaten 79 off 53 and BIG SHOW Maxwell smoked 29-ball 53.

Chasing 213, LSG lost their star batsman Kyle Mayers on third ball of their inning to Mohammed Siraj. Wayne Parnell then took two wickets in an over to leave LSG reeling three down of 23. Stoinis then added 76 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper KL Rahul who departed for 18 as fifth wicket with Stoinis going down as fourth.

But Nicholas Pooran not only managed to keep LSG in hunt but almost took them home. By the time Pooran departed, LSG needed just 24 off 18. There were nerves but Gambhir's LSG eventually scampered to beat RCB in their backyard.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE