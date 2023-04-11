IPL 2023: RCB's Harshal Patel attempts MANKAD on LSG's Ravi Bishnoi on final ball - WATCH

As Lucknow Super Giants tail-enders looked for the final run on the last ball of the match against RCB, Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel desperately tried to knock non-strike batsman out via MANKAD.

LSG's last batsman Avesh Khan came to the crease on the last ball with his team requiring one run to chase down a mammoth 213. Patel started running and LSH non-strike batsman Ravi Bishnoi started backing up and the bowler tried to take Bishnoi out but missed it. Had Patel managed to take the bails off, Bishnoi would have been out by a mile.

Patel then tried running-out the batsman and hit the stumps as well but it didn't count because as per the rules, the bowler can't run-out the non-striker after attempting to get him out backing-up. Have a look at the video here:

Virat Kohli mocking his own RCB teammate Harshal Patel for Mankad / Mankading.

While LSG eventually won the thriller on the last ball by one wicket, it was Nicholas Pooran who turned the game on its head as he bludgeoned his way to the fastest fifty of IPL 2023. Pooran came in to bat in the 11th over of the chase and smoked his second ball only to a huge six. He departed on the last ball of 17th over after adding 84 with Ayush Badoni for 6th wicket, leaving LSG with nominal 24 runs to chase in 18 balls.

Badoni then took the charge before getting out hit-wicket after scoring 30 off 24 balls but tail-enders kept their calm to see LSG home. For LSG, it was Marcus Stoinis, however, who kept them in the game with a blistering 30-ball 65 after RCB reduced them 23/3.

Earlier, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. RCB were given a flying start as Kohli was in fine touch and RCB reached 54 for no loss in powerplay. Kohli went on to score his fifty before being taken out by Amit Mishra on a personal score of 61 off 44.