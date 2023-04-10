IPL 2023: LSG's Nicholas Pooran scores fifty off 15 balls vs RCB - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Nicholas Pooran etched his name in the IPL history against RCB on April 10, 2023 as he scored fastest fifty of the marquee event for 2023 season. Pooran scored the fifty off just 15 balls, surpassing Ajinkya Rahane's record of 19 balls.

It was also the all-time joint second-fastest fifty in the IPL. Pooran hit six sixes and four fours to reach his fifty. Pooran came in to bat in the 11th over of the chase and smoked his second ball only to a huge six. He had replaced Marcus Stoinis who himself ran riot to score 65 off just 30 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes. Here's the video of carnage:

Chasing 213, LSG lost their star batsman Kyle Mayers on third ball of their inning to Mohammed Siraj. Wayne Parnell then took two wickets in an over to leave LSG reeling three down of 23. Stoinis then added 76 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper KL Rahul who departed for 18 as fifth wicket with Stoinis going down as fourth.

Earlier, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. RCB were given a flying start as Kohli was in fine touch and RCB reached 54 for no loss in powerplay. Kohli went on to score his fifty before being taken out by Amit Mishra on a personal score of 61 off 44.

In came Glenn Maxwell at number three and RCB didn't let gas off the pedal as the Australian also notched up 22 off 15 by the end of 16 overs. RCB, at that time, were cruising along at 146/1. For LSG, every bowler proved expensive with Avesh Khan going for 33 in three overs and Krunal Pandya getting smacked for 39 in his four. RCB eventually managed 212/2 in their 20 overs.

