Djokovic gets angry at chair umpire after loud cheer for local boy Taylor Fritz in US Open - WATCH

Novak Djokovic is a passionate player and he, sometimes, can become emotionally involved while playing a match. The same emotions were on display during his quarter-final win against Taylor Fritz at Arthur Ashe stadium in US Open 2025 on Tuesday (Sep 2). Djokovic, during the third set which he lost in the match, seemed to have not taken the crowd cheering for local boy Fritz and called out the chair umpire for not being able to control the crowd. The 38-year-old Serbian, however, won the match 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the record-equaling 14th US Open semi-final of his magnificent career.

Djokovic gets angry during Fritz match

The incident happened early in the third set with Fritz leading the 2-1. The players were at deuce when the American got the advantage by winning a point. The crowd at the stadium went in a frenzy and let their support known with loud cheers for Fritz. Djokovic, visibly frustrated, walked up to the chair umpire and blamed him for not being able to control the crowd. In a video doing round on social media, he could be heard saying: "What are you going to do? All you say is thank you, please, thank you please." Have a look at the video below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Serbian, however, kept the business from his end going and didn't let the third set loss affect him. He went on to win the fourth set and eventually the match to set up a semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz in his quest for the record 25th grand slam title.

Djokovic hope for fit body for potential five-setter in semis

The 38-yer-old, after the win, predicted a potential five-setter in the semis against Spaniard Alcaraz and hoped that his body stays fit for the marathon game.

"Would love to be fit enough to play and to play, you know, potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I'd rise to the occasion," he said after the win.