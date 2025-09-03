Taylor Frtiz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle steals show with 'Squat and Slay' pose at US Open - Who is she

Taylor Fritz was the last standing American at the ongoing US Open 2025 after Round of 16. The American, however, came across a determined Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final where his run was ended with a 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 4-6 loss. Fritz may have lost his US Open QF match but his girlfriend and fashion influence Morgan Riddle has been quite a sensation while supporting him from the stands. In her latest move, Riddle has gone viral for 'Squat and Slay' pose at the US Open. Riddle is on her quest to make 'tennis cool again.' Well, she has at least made it viral.

Who is Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Riddle is a 27-year-old fashion influencer with nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and another 450,000 on Instagram. She hails from Minnesota and attended Wagner College in New York. She has been quite famous on social media ever and Wimbledon organizers roped her in for 'tenniscore' campaign in 2025.

Explaining the campaign, Riddle said in one of her videos: "Tenniscore isn’t just about pleated skirts and vintage polos. It’s about aspirational minimalism with a competitive edge."

What is Riddle's 'Squat and Slay' challenge

In her latest move, Riddle, during Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic match in Flushing Meadows, was seen balancing herself in squat position while wearing really big heels. She posted a video of the pose on her Instagram story as well. Have a look at the photo of the pose below:

How does Riddle handle being Fritz's girlfriend

Riddle met Fritz on a dating app Raya and has been dating the American tennis player for five years now. The New York Times had describe Riddle as 'Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis' in 2023 and that may be true but not everyone is a fan of her work. In a recent interview to Vouge, Riddle admitted: "I get DMs from really angry Republican women who like tennis, but it’s not a loss in my mind. I wouldn’t be friends with them in real life.”