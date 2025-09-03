/Djokovic vs Alcaraz in US Open 2025 semis - Serbian beats Taylor Fritz in QF to equal Jimmy Connors record

Novak Djokovic is looking hungry for his record 25th grand slam and has entered the semi-final of the ongoing US Open 2025. The 38-year-old, who has lost twice in semis and withdrew once with injury in previous three majors, would be hoping to break the curse this time. The last time Djokovic won a grand slam, it was on the same court in 2023 US Open. Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the last four - first time in majors this year. Both his losses in semis in 2024 grand slams came against Italian Jannik Sinner - in French Open and Wimbledon 2024.

Djokovic sets up Alcaraz semis in US Open 2025

The Serbian meant complete business during his quarter-final match against American Taylor Fritz and took the opening set 6-3. The second set went to distance but Djokovic clinched it 7-5. Fritz, looking to stay alive in the match, won the third set rather comfortably with 3-6. In the fourth set, Djokovic showed his experience and skills to take it 6-4 and advanced to the semis. He will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final and would hope to avenge Wimbledon 2024 final loss where Djokovic lost in straight sets to the Spaniard.

Djokovic creates another US Open record

The 38-year-old has been on the tennis circuit for so long that he ends up creating a new record every time he reaches the QF or advance stage. With his latest berth in US Open 2025, Djokovic has equaled Jimmy Connors' long-standing record of 14 US Open semis - the most in history. This is also the seventh time he has reached the semis of all four grand slams in a year.