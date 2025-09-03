/Djokovic vs Alcaraz in US Open 2025 semis - Serbian beats Taylor Fritz in QF to equal Jimmy Connors record

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic, who lost previous two grand slam semis to Jannik Sinner, will face Carlos Alcaraz in New York after beating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in quarter-final.
Novak Djokovic is looking hungry for his record 25th grand slam and has entered the semi-final of the ongoing US Open 2025. The 38-year-old, who has lost twice in semis and withdrew once with injury in previous three majors, would be hoping to break the curse this time. The last time Djokovic won a grand slam, it was on the same court in 2023 US Open. Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the last four - first time in majors this year. Both his losses in semis in 2024 grand slams came against Italian Jannik Sinner - in French Open and Wimbledon 2024.
The Serbian meant complete business during his quarter-final match against American Taylor Fritz and took the opening set 6-3. The second set went to distance but Djokovic clinched it 7-5. Fritz, looking to stay alive in the match, won the third set rather comfortably with 3-6. In the fourth set, Djokovic showed his experience and skills to take it 6-4 and advanced to the semis. He will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final and would hope to avenge Wimbledon 2024 final loss where Djokovic lost in straight sets to the Spaniard.
The 38-year-old has been on the tennis circuit for so long that he ends up creating a new record every time he reaches the QF or advance stage. With his latest berth in US Open 2025, Djokovic has equaled Jimmy Connors' long-standing record of 14 US Open semis - the most in history. This is also the seventh time he has reached the semis of all four grand slams in a year.
Djokovic, for whom time is running out fast, would hope the break the semis curse at one of his favourite tennis courts at US Open, and win his 25th major title come Sunday (Sep 7).