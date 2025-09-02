/US Open CEO hat stealing incident: Swiatek admits wanting 'Rafa's sweaty towels as kid'

Iga Swaitek, while replying a question about fans wanting game-worn gear of players is strange, says she 'completely understands the behaviour.' The statement came on the back of recent hat stealing incident by a Polish CEO from a young boy in week 1 of the ongoing US Open 2025. While Iga called the incident 'strange' after the video of the moment viral on social media, she admitted that it is hard for players to make every fan happy. The Polish player, although did not shy from acknowledging that she understands such behaviour needing memorabilia from players.

Iga on wanting Rafael Nadal's sweaty towels

Speaking on the incident after her Round of 16 match, Iga was asked if was strange as a player for her to have fans pushing each other for a piece of game-worn gear, she said: “No, because I would love to have a sweaty towel of Rafa's when I was a kid.”

The honesty from Swiatek, however, still does not justify a grown-up person working a CEO of a company denying a young boy to have the lifelong memorabilia from a player and she called the US Open hat stealing incident 'strange.'

How does Swiatek manage fans?

The polish player explained the other side of the picture as well and said it is difficult for a player to make everyone happy as well with fans fighting over rails.

"Usually, like, seven people reach out for one thing. For example, if it’s a girl and the boys have longer arms, it’s not kind of - she's not going to catch it. But I usually throw, like, at the person that is supposed to get it," Swiatek explained. She, however, agreed that an adult grabbing a thing meant for child is 'not cool.'