/Polish CEO who snatched hat from young boy at US Open was 'caught up in joy of victory'

The US Open 2025 is already in the second week and a fan has gone viral than some of the players in the year's last major. The fan in the conversation is a Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek who went viral for snatching a game-worn hat of Poland's Kamil Majchrzak round 2 match at the Flushing Meadows. The reason why the CEO became infamous was that he snatched the hat away from a you boy in what social media described as very wrong. The hat-snatcher CEO, however, has apologised for his behaviour now and even has sent the hat to the boy.

CEO snatches hat from boy at US Open

The incident occurred after Majchrzak won his second round match against Karen Khachanov and was signing autographs on the rails which was crowded by the fans. A young boy was in the crowd as well next to the CEO and just when Majchrzak tried to offer his game-worn hat to the boy, the CEO snatched it and bagged it after showing it to his sons. Have a look at the video below:

After being called out for his behaviour, Szczerek has "unequivocally apologize to the young boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself," in a social media post which further read: " I became caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory, and I believed Majchrzak was handing a hat to me to give to my sons, who had previously asked for autographs. Regardless of what I believed was happening, the actions I took hurt the young boy and disappointed the fans. I have sent the hat back to the boy and extended my sincere apologies to his family. I hope, at least to a small extent, I was able to repair the harm I caused."

What did Majchrzak do about it?

The player, when got to know about the incident, asked on social media to connect with the young fan and the internet obliged. He eventually met with the young boy, Brock, and gave him more than just a game-worn hat - swag bag and a new hat along with posing for a few pictures. See the post below: