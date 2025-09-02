Two-time British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Joe Bugner, who also took on Mohammed Ali and Joe Frazier in the 1970s, has passed away aged 75. The heavyweight boxer was also the European champion thrice in his division. Bugner, who was fondly known as 'Aussie Joe' after his move to Australia post retiring from boxing in 1999, was diagnosed with dementia in his last years. He took his last breath in a care home in Brisbane. The British Boxing Board of Control expressed sadness and extended condolences to the boxer's family on his passing.

Who was Joe Bugner?

Bugner was born in Hungary in 1950 but moved to Britain as a refugee after his family flew the country due to Soviet invasion in 1956. He became a boxer eventually and fought in heavyweight division. He fought in 83 fights and won 69 of them. lost 13 and drew 1. He fought many big names during his career including Ali, Frazier and more.

He retired twice in his career which started in 1967, first time in 1987 after a fight with Frank Bruno. He returned to the ring eight years later due to money troubles and won the World Boxing Federation crown aged 48. He also won the Australian title in his division during the second part of his career. He retired for the second and final time in 1999 aged 49 after beating the US fighter Levi Billups.

Fight with Mohammed Ali and Joe Frazier