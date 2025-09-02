/Mitchell Starc announces retirement from T20 international cricket

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc on Tuesday (September 2) announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals, bringing an end to a glittering chapter in the shortest format. The 35-year-old, who terrorised batters worldwide with his left-arm pace and swing, confirmed that he will now dedicate himself fully to Test cricket and One-Day Internationals. Starc leaves behind an impressive T20I record. In 65 matches, he picked up 79 wickets, finishing as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format behind leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

His explosive spells and wicket-taking ability with the new ball were instrumental in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup triumph, a tournament he often cites as a personal career highlight. Explaining his decision, Starc said that while T20 cricket had given him memorable moments and cherished friendships, his heart remained with the longer formats. “Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” he remarked, pointing to the upcoming Test series in India, another Ashes tour, and the 2027 ODI World Cup as milestones he still hopes to influence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tributes poured in following his announcement. George Bailey, Chair of Selectors, praised Starc’s game-changing presence in the T20 side and highlighted his pivotal role in the 2021 World Cup victory. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg described his decision as “selfless,” noting that it would open opportunities for younger bowlers to step up ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.