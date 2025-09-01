/'It is actually shocking': Ravi Bishnoi reacts on Rohit, Virat not getting farewell match

Out-of-favour Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi has reacted to the shocking retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after the duo called time on their Test career in May. Both Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from the red-ball format before the England series, leaving a huge hole to fill in. However, neither Virat nor Rohit got a farewell match as the last series happened to be in Australia, where India lost 3-1.

Bishnoi reacts to sacking

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“It is actually shocking, because you always want to see them retire from the field. For such big legends, you want them to leave while still being on the field; that looks much better. And what both of them have done for India, in my view, there is no one even close,” Bishnoi said on the Game Changers podcast.

Bishnoi, who has been a feature in the Indian T20I side, was dropped from the Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was announced on Aug 19. He was left out of the squad in favour of Kukdeep Yadav and Axar Patel, while the Indian team relies on the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Shivam Dube is another player who was included with Abhishek Sharma, and is another spin option in the team.

For Rohit, the MCG Test match turned out to be his last for the Indian team, while Virat’s last appearance was in the Sydney Test. They both were in contention to be in the Indian team for the England tour, but in May, they abruptly decided to retire from the format. ‘

They are now likely to be in the Indian team for the Australian tour that starts on October 19, with Rohit set to lead in the ODI format.