/From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most sixes in international cricket

From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most sixes in international cricket.
India's current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, leads the six-hitting charts in the international cricket with 637 sixes and counting in 499 matches. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots make him a constant threat for bowlers in international cricket.
Former India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, smashed 359 sixes across 526 innings in international cricket. Dhoni often turned games around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features next on this list with 306 sixes and counting in 550 international matches. He is considered as one of the best batters in the current cricket era.
Former Indian batter, Sachin Tendulkar, features fourth on this list. In 664 international matches, Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. His tally also includes 264 sixes.
Yuvraj Singh, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 251 sixes in 402 international matches. He is regarded as one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in cricket during his era.