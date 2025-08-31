LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, 6 players who played in five or more ICC finals

Published: Aug 31, 2025, 15:49 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 15:49 IST

From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, here's a look at the top six players who played in five or more ICC finals.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 9 ICC Finals
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 9 ICC Finals

Rohit Sharma has been one of India’s most reliable players in ICC tournaments, appearing in nine finals from the 2007 T20 World Cup to the 2025 Champions Trophy. Known for his calm captaincy and powerful batting, he has often played a key role in big matches.

Virat Kohli (India) - 9 ICC Finals
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 9 ICC Finals

Virat Kohli matches Rohit's record with 9 ICC final appearances. Since making his ICC event debut in the 2009 Champions Trophy, he has played in every type of ICC final – ODI, T20, WTC and Champions Trophy. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batters in international cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 8 ICC Finals
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 8 ICC Finals

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has featured in 8 ICC finals. His all-round skills were crucial in India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win, where he finished as the top wicket-taker. Jadeja also played a crucial role for India in two WTC finals (2021, 2023) and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Yuvraj Singh (India) - 7 ICC Finals
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh (India) - 7 ICC Finals

The former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, played in 7 ICC finals between 2000 and 2017. His unforgettable performances came in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Steve Smith (Australia) - 6 ICC Finals
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 6 ICC Finals

Australia's batting stalwart, Steve Smith, has played in 6 ICC finals. Smith was the key player in Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup triumph and their 2021 T20 World Cup success.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 6 ICC Finals
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 6 ICC Finals

Ricky Ponting, known as one of greatest captains in cricket history, appeared in 6 ICC finals and won five of them. He led Australia to back-to-back World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007. Famous for his attacking style, he scored heavily in finals, including a memorable unbeaten 140 against India in the 2003 World Cup final.

