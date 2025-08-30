/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, meet 5 players with most Player of the Match awards

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, meet the top five players with the most Player of the Match awards in international cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar has the most Player of the Match awards (76) under his belt. The God of cricket has 100 international centuries and is the leading run-scorer in cricket with 15,921 runs.
Virat Kohli, the icon of Indian cricket, has been honoured with POTM on 69 occasions in 550 matches and counting. He also has the most centuries in ODI cricket (51).
In 586 matches across formats, former Sri Lanka southpaw batter Sanath Jayasuriya has 58 POTM awards under his name.
Jacques Kallis was awarded POTM on 57 occasions across 519 outings for South Africa. Kallis was an incredible all-rounder in Test cricket with over 13,000 runs and over 292 wickets.
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara led his team from the front. In 594 matches, he won the POTM award 50 times.