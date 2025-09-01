US Open 2025: Alex de Minaur routs Leandro Riedi to reach quarter-finals

Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur powered into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday with a straight-sets rout of Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi. De Minaur, who also reached the US Open quarter-finals last year, cruised to victory 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour 33 minutes.

Riedi, whose world ranking has plummeted to 435th after undergoing two knee surgeries in the past 12 months, was never in contention against the skilful De Minaur.

The 26-year-old Aussie broke Riedi eight times and took advantage of 39 unforced errors by his opponent to wrap up a clinical win.

De Minaur has reached five Grand Slam quarter-finals before but never managed to progress beyond the last eight.

He will face either Russia's Andrey Rublev or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

"I'm super proud of what I'm doing," De Minaur said. "Ultimately this is where I want to be -- I want to be playing for big titles, I want to be in contention.

"I'm putting myself in the right places and back in the quarter-finals. I'm going to go out there and have a swing."

