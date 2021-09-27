[VIDEO] AB de Villiers imitates Virat Kohli's passionate celebration in dressing room after RCB thrash Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) brought an end to their winless run in UAE with a thumping victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. RCB had lost their first two games of the UAE leg but bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Rohit Sharma & Co. by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

RCB players were seen celebrating in the dressing room post their victory as the franchise shared a video of the celebrations on social media. In the video shared by RCB, Kohli was seen giving some pep talk to his teammates while De Villiers was seen imitating the skipper's passionate celebration on the field.

De Villiers can be heard calling the match 'boring' before imitating Kohli's celebration to leave his teammates in splits. The South African superstar, who could only manage 11 runs off 6 balls in the game, was then seen sarcastically asking his teammates to stay calm. "Stay calm lads, it's just one game," De Villiers said in the video.

It was a brilliant all-round show from RCB, who mauled the defending champions by 54 runs to remain third on the points table. Batting first, RCB rode on skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 51 and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's quickfire 56 off 37 balls to post 165 runs on the board.

The bowlers then produced a magnificent effort to skittle out MI on a paltry 111 with 11 balls to spare. Harshal Patel continued his impressive run with a four-wicket haul while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets to wrap up a comfortable win for RCB.