US Olympic trials set for June 2021 in Eugene

The United States track and field trials for the Tokyo Olympics will take place on June 18-27 next year following the postponement of the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The elite athletics competition to determine places in Tokyo was initially set for this June at Hayward Field in Oregon.

However the one-year postponement of the Olympics forced USA Track and Field to follow suit and delay its trials as expected.

A USATF statement said the competition schedule would remain "much the same."

"While there is a possibility that some of the timings of the competition windows may shift, the events taking place on each day will not change," the USATF said.

The trials will take place at a fully redeveloped Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

The new venue had been due to stage next year's World Athletics Championships, but that track and field showpiece was also delayed by a year, until 2022, to make way for the rescheduled Olympics.