Unopposed Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA President; set to take charge until 2027

Swiss lawyer and administrator Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as the President of FIFA unopposed at the congress of world football's governing body on Thursday, March 16 in Kigali. Infantino, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016 will serve at the helm until 2027, post the 2026 FIFA World Cup. the 52-year-old was waved in for a third term by acclamation, just as he was four years ago, by delegates from the 211 member federations.