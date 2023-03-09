UNMISSABLE! Relive Jason Roy's breathtaking 145* as he slams highest individual score in PSL - Watch

Jason Roy produced a brilliant knock in match 25 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 edition on Wednesday (March 8). In a high-scoring affair between Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, in Rawalpindi, Babar & Co. rode on captain's rode on captain's 115 to post 240 for 2 after opting to bat first. In reply, Mohammed Nawaz-led Gladiators managed to chase down the target in 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand, with Roy smashing a whirlwind 63-ball 145*. His knock became the highest individual score in PSL history.

Such was the dominance by Roy, who is fresh from a century in England's 2-1 ODI series win over hosts Bangladesh, that the Englishman struck at a whopping 230.16. His inning included 20 fours and five sixes. Thus, 110 out of his 145 runs came in boundaries (68.75 per cent). Relive Roy's stupendous knock, which was shared on PSL's official Youtube channel:

Talking about the match, Babar's 115, Saim Ayub's 74 and Rovman Powell's 18-ball 35 not out propelled Peshawar to 240 for 2. While it was a huge total, Peshawar could have got more but Babar played some conservative cricket when he was nearing the triple-figure mark. In reply, Roy was in a punishable mode from the word go and timed everything from the middle of the blade. It seemed as if he was eager to score every run in the chase and targetted every side of the ground.

By virute of his memorable knock, Roy notched up the highest individual score in PSL history. Meanwhile, the Gladiators' run-chase of 241 is now the highest in the tournament, second-best in domestic T20s and fourth-best in T20s overall.

RECORDS GALORE

Highest totals in PSL

247/2 - Islamabad United (IU) versus Peshawar Zalmi (2021)

245/2 - Multan Sultans (MKS) versus Quetta Gladiators (2022)

243/2 - Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi (2023)

241/3 - Lahore Qalandars (LQ) versus Peshawar Zalmi (2023)

240/2 - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators (2023)

Highest individual scores in PSL

145* (63) - Jason Roy (QG vs PZ, 2023)

127* (59) - Colin Ingram (Karachi Kings vs QG, 2019)

117* (60) - Cameron Delport (Islamabad United cs LQ, 2019)

117 (62) - Sharjeel Khan (Islamabad United vs PZ, 2016)

117 (67) - Martin Guptill (QG vs KK, 2023)