/Trouble continues to mount for FIFA chief Infantino as more UEFA members, including England, withdraw support

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's troubles seem to be mouting exponentially after more UEFA members withdrew their support for his fourth term in office. The move from UEFA members comes after Infantino's failed plan to sell a stake of FIFA World Cup to private investers. After Welsh and Sweden football associations called for change in leadership for the next term, England's Football Association as well as Serbia, have also backed out on their support for Infantino as the FIFA chief for next term.

What is making European members backing out on support for Infantino?

The European nations did not like the way Infantino catered to the needs of the co-host USA at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026. The boiling point came during the event when FIFA suspended a red-card punishment for US player Florian Balogun, which made him eligible to play in the next match, on US president Trump's request. The UEFA members didn't like the move and called out Infantino for the same. After the tournament, Infantiono revealed his plan to sell a stake in the FIFA World Cup to the private investors, but it failed to see the daylight.

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What did UEFA members say about withdrawing the support for Infantino?

"The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president for the 2027-2031 term," read a statement. Infantino has been the president of the sport's global body for over decade now and the next term would be his fourth, if re-eleced.

Football Serbia said that the recent events had "seriously damaged the reputation and credibility of both Fifa and its president", which makes the withdrawl of support "the only logical and rational step."