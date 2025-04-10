Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 2024-25 Europa League quarterfinal Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Tottenham Hotspur will have eyes on the Europa League prize as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinal on Thursday (April 10). Having had a poor Premier League campaign, winning the Europa League will be the silver lining for Spurs, which could also end their 17-year wait for a major trophy. Ahead of the Europa League quarterfinal first leg contest between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming)

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app on a paid subscription and free on JioTV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match on TV in India?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match in USA?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Paramount+ app and website but won't be telecasted on any network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match in Australia?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Stan Sport app and website but won't be telecasted on Stan Sport network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match in UK?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app and website and on TNT 1 channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League quarterfinal match will start at 8:00 PM CET (12:30 AM IST) on Thursday (April 10).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Maddison, Bentancur; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kaua Santos; Kristensen, Theate, Koch, Brown; Shkiri, Larsson, Tuta; Gotze, Ekitike, Bahoya.