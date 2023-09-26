Top four is small goal for us, we want to come out as winners: Babar Azam on Pakistan's chances in World Cup

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam believes bygones are bygones, and it’s time for the team to look forward to winning the World Cup 2023. Speaking to the media before departing for India, Babar addressed almost all issues, saying qualifying for the semis is a small goal as they aim to walk out as winners in this edition. With a strong squad, Babar is confident of his team performing well, including against India in the marquee clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

"The top four is a small goal for us," Babar said at a pre-departure press conference.

"We want to come out as winners. We did not have enough time to put together a camp before the World Cup because we had been playing for too long continuously. Instead, we gave the players a break so they could come back refreshed and with the hunger to win. You play well when you have that hunger,” the skipper added.

While Pakistan looked like the team to beat at the start of the Asia Cup 2023, they ended up being the last of the four teams in the Super Four stage.

Speaking on what went wrong during the six-team tournament, Babar said as a group, they were doing well until their last two fixtures, and though they failed to deliver, the team has learned from their mistakes and will try not to repeat them during the CWC.

"Before the last two games in the Asia Cup, we were doing really well with the same team. Although we could not deliver the way we could, we have learned from our mistakes, as individuals and as a team. We have discussed all our mistakes as a team with the support staff and put it behind us. Asia Cup was a different tournament, the World Cup is entirely different," Babar added.

Keen on playing well in Ahmedabad

Having not played in front of over 100,000 spectators before, Babar Azam said he looks forward to playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium and vowed to do well under pressure. Perhaps the finest all-format player at this moment, Babar said, "I am excited to play in Ahmedabad as it will be jam-packed."

“I will try my best to perform up to my potential. Whenever you are playing a big tournament, it is a very exciting opportunity. It is a chance to become a hero as every World Cup performance gives you a different kind of confidence. Everyone is at their best during the World Cup, so whenever you perform there, it is an altogether different feeling. Performances come when you do not take pressure,” the Pakistan captain noted.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in Hyderabad in their first of the two warm-up games on September 29. The Men in Green will open their CWC campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

