Setback for Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal left out of World Cup 2023 squad

Bangladesh face their worst nightmare as Tamim Iqbal got ruled out of the World Cup 2023 with a back injury. Tamim was in contention to get picked for the marquee event, but after meeting with Bangladesh’s Cricket Board (BCB) top brass, including the selectors, he got dropped from the final 15 picked on Tuesday in Dhaka.

As per the latest reports, Tamim informed the selectors about him not being a hundred per cent fit and could push for a maximum of five games during the World Cup if he gets picked.

The BCB was supposed to announce their final 15 before 6 PM on Tuesday but delayed the announcement because they wanted the 3rd ODI, which was being played at that time in Dhaka, to get over. Later, the BCB announced their final 15 on their social media handles without providing any explanation as to why Tamim got overlooked.

Meanwhile, Tamim announced his retirement earlier in July and made a U-turn the next day upon meeting the Bangladesh Prime Minister. While he remained out of contention for the Asia Cup 2023, the left-handed batter got picked for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He played in the second One-Dayer, scoring 44 runs, but got ruled out of the next tie owing to a precautionary measure relating to his troubled back.

Other than Tamim’s exclusion, no other surprises were there in the 15-man squad announcement.

Legendary Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side, while keeper-batter Litton Das will be his deputy. Mushfiqur Rahim will keep the wickets, and Nazmul Shanto will take the number three slot.

Tanzid Hasan will be Das’ opening partner, Towhid Hridoy will play in the middle order while returning Mahmudullah and all-rounder Mahedi Hasan to take up the lower-order role. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was used as a floater in ODIs this year, has played at four different positions, including opening during the Asia Cup, to continue playing the same role.

Bangladesh’s pace attack is one to look out for with Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan, whereas, spinner Nasum Ahmed finds himself in the 15-man squad following an impressive Asia Cup outing.

Bangladesh will open their CWC campaign against Afghanistan on October 7.

Here is Bangladesh’s final 15-man squad for the World Cup –

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vice-capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

