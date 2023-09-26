IND vs AUS 2023: Mitchell Starc, Maxwell set to return for 3rd ODI as Australia look to avoid whitewash

India and Australia will face off in the final ODI on Wednesday in Rajkot before World Cup action gets underway, with warm-up games starting on September 29. Though host India is leading the three-match series 2-0, Australia will aim to avoid suffering a whitewash by bringing in two match winners, Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, into the playing XI.

Both teams rested their star players in the first two ODIs. Australia fielded relatively stronger sides than India and yet suffered the wrath of playing poor cricket in two outings, with bowling failing to click.

Being mindful of picking players coming from injury, Australia might risk drafting Starc and Maxwell for the final clash. While Starc could play his first game since the last Ashes Test at the Oval, Maxwell will also return following a lengthy layoff.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the final ODI, Starc said he would see how he feels after he trains on Wednesday morning as his priority remains to stay fit for the World Cup, which begins in about ten days on October 5.

"It's on track," Starc said of his recovery.

"Obviously, the priority is the World Cup, so if that means we have to be mindful of tomorrow that's one thing, but we'll see how today goes, see how I pull up in the morning. The goal is to play tomorrow, but what that looks like depends on how today goes, the priority being the World Cup and not compromising that," the left-arm seamer added.

Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson (who debuted in the Indore ODI) and Nathan Ellis (who didn’t play a single ODI on this tour and is not in the CWC squad), will return home to recover from respective injuries.

‘Maxwell on track to return

Having last appeared for Warwickshire in July, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has missed all the top-flight action since then.

Though he got picked for the SA ODIs, soreness in his previously broken leg ruled him out. With him now attaining full fitness, the attacking batter could return to the ODI side just before the World Cup begins.

"Yeah, Glenn [Maxwell] has come back as well," Starc said. "He is on track. I am not sure about his particular timeline, but no doubt he will be looking to make an impact as soon as he gets his chance.

"He has got a wealth of experience over here through IPL, through multiple tours. He is certainly an X-factor no matter which team he plays in. This is his third one-day World Cup. He is an X-factor for us and certainly who can take the game on,” Starc said.

While Starc did not disclose Maxwell’s fitness status, he ensured the 34-year-old will be available for the World Cup.

"His ability with the ball, particularly in these conditions, adds another option in the bowling department as well. He seems in good spirits and going really well, [but] his return I am not sure what that looks like for this week but certainly on track for the World Cup," Starc added.

