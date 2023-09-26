World Cup spot was never guaranteed, I had to work for it: Trent Boult on return to ODI side

One of New Zealand’s greatest fast bowlers ever, Trent Boult, is grateful for being able to represent his country in the third World Cup despite being out of central contract for over a year now. The left-arm seamer of the highest quality, Boult, had been on the receiving end on the past two occasions and aims to end the streak and be on the winning side this time during the marquee event in India starting October 5.

With him returning to the ODI setup in the lead-up to the World Cup, Boult played in an away series against England and is currently in Bangladesh for the three-match ODIs. Following the end of the 3rd ODI, Boult will travel to India for the World Cup.

Last year, Boult, alongside his former teammate Martin Guptill, decided against signing the central contract, leaving him out of contention in top-flight cricket. He did so to spend more time with his family and continue to play franchise-based T20 leagues across the world.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Boult commented on retaining his World Cup spot despite not playing an ODI in over a year for his country.

“Selection for the World Cup was never guaranteed. I had to work for it, so I am very happy to be here,” the left-arm seamer said.

Having lost two straight CWC finals, an experienced Boult feels what’s behind is behind as he looks forward to delivering for his team in perhaps his final World Cup. Talking on the same lines, Boult said, “I’ve been very fortunate to play in a couple of World Cup finals and been on the wrong side of all of them.”

“It’s a cliché, but you learn more when you fail than when you succeed. I feel like I’m a better cricketer for that experience,” he added.

Boult eyes final hurray

With New Zealand, much like every time, not starting the tournament as favourites, Boult feels he needs to tick off all the boxes if New Zealand were to win their maiden World Cup in India.

Sharing his thoughts on realising his dream of lifting the 50-over World Cup, Boult said he has the final push left to do it for the team this time.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting one more run and lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks time. That’s the big focus for a lot of us,” Boult said.



Meanwhile, New Zealand will play two warm-up matches before taking on England in the World Cup opener on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

