Wanindu Hasaranga, Chameera miss World Cup 2023 bus as Sri Lanka name 15-man squad

The former World Cup winners Sri Lanka have finally announced their 15-man squad for the marquee event, starting October 5. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the team in the World Cup 2023, while the absence of star players, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and seamer Dushmantha Chameera will be felt. Meanwhile, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka are the ones who returned to the side.

Maheesh Theekshana, their premier off-spinner, has also been picked as he is said to have recovered from the Grade 3 injury he picked ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against India. Theekshana will lead the spin attack, including Dunith Wellalage, the youngster who showed promise during the recently concluded six-team tournament.

While Chameera continues to recover from the shoulder injury, Hasaranga is closing in on attaining full fitness. The leg-spinner was Sri Lanka’s go-to-bowler during the World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe, picking 22 wickets from seven matches, including three six-wicket hauls.

His star-studded performance during the tournament saw Sri Lanka clinch the title, sealing their Cricket World Cup berth.

Hasaranga then starred during the home Lankan Premier League (LPL), finishing as the top run-getter (279 runs) and the leading wicket-taker (19 wickets). He sustained the thigh injury in the playoffs stage and has been out since.

Meanwhile, despite him missing the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka reached the finals, where India beat them by ten wickets in the most one-sided contest.

Here’s Sri Lanka’s 15-man World Cup squad –

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling Reserve - Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka’s CWC schedule –

The Sri Lankan Team will play two warm-up matches against Bangladesh on September 29 and Afghanistan on October 2.

The 1996 World Cup winners will open their Cricket World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sri Lanka will face host India in the marquee clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE