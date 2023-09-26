'That is not his main drive': De Villiers says Kohli not 'focused' on breaking Tendulkar's century record

During the Asia Cup 2023 edition, Virat Kohli slammed his 47th ODI hundred and took his overall century tally to 77, only 23 behind Sachin Tendulkar (with most international tons). Over the years, Kohli has broken several records achieved by Tendulkar, however, question remains if he will be able to go past the Master Blaster's century record. In this regard, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers -- who has shared the dressing room with Kohli for a long time in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp -- has made a bold statement.

On his YouTube channel, De Villiers claimed, "I don't think that is his focus. That is not his main drive. He has never been all about myself kind of a guy. He wants to win World Cups for his team and be part of a successful unit in all formats of the game. He is a team player, and that's what you see on the field (with) all those emotions coming out. Especially when he is fielding, there is nothing really to gain for him, but you could see that emotion, which tells you how much it means to him to win."

Kohli has featured in 111 Tests, 280 ODIs, 115 T20Is since his international debut in 2008. He has 29 hundreds in Tests, 47 in ODIs and a solitary in the shortest format of the game. At present, the 34-year-old is gearing up for India's third and final ODI versus Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27). He was rested for the opening two games with the ODI World Cup just a few days away.

Kohli will be desperate to make a mark for India in the forthcoming ODI World Cup at home. At 34, and just few months away from turning 35, the former Indian skipper might be playing his last 50-over World Cup. Thus, the right-hander will be adamant in making the most of the opportunities in the CWC 2023 edition.

