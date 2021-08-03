Tokyo Olympics: Ukrainian shooter commits extraordinary blunder, shoots into rival's target

Serhiy Kulish, a Ukrainian shooter, committed - what we can call one of the extraordinary blunders at Olympics after he accidentally hit his opponent's target at Tokyo Games. Kulish blamed the incident on a wardrobe malfunction while he was competing in the men's 50m rifle final and was pushing for a medal at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Kulish was gunning for a medal when the blunder occurred and he was eliminated. In fourth place with 30 shots fired, Kulish mistakenly fired at a rival's target. "The button on my jacket came undone and I felt some discomfort, but time passed and I had to make a shot," Kulish told reporters afterwards.

He further added, "I didn't notice that I was already aiming for someone else’s target." Kulish, who is ranked second in the world, said, "I am not happy. Who shoots into someone else's target? Only people like me." In the event, he finished with 402.2.

China's Zhang Changhong grabbed the last shooting gold of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record score in the men's 50-metre rifle three positions event. The 21-year-old aggregated 466 points to eclipse compatriot Yang Haoran's 2018 mark of 465.3 and become the event's youngest Olympic gold medallist. Russian Sergey Kamenskiy settled for his second successive Olympic silver in the event after tallying 464.2. Serbian Milenko Sebic claimed the bronze.

Some Australian athletes caused damage to their rooms in the Tokyo Olympics village and left in an "unacceptable" condition before departing. They have later apologised. It has also been found that the team's mascots "mysteriously" disappeared for several days.

Ian Chesterman, who is Australia's team chief in Tokyo, said that some of the athletes had damaged beds and put a hole in a wall, however, no disciplinary action will be taken after they apologised.