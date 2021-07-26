Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Bhavani Devi for her performance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saber fencer Bhavani Devi for her splendid performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Devi scripted history by turning into the first Indian to win a bout in Fencing at the Olympics. A 9-time national champion entered the Round of 32 fixtures. Her strength against her Tunisian rival was incredible to watch.

But, she could not go past the round of 32. She was beaten by the World No. 3 Manon Brunet. She set up a bold presentation and dazzled numerous with her forceful gameplay.

She easily won her initially round game 15-3 however staggered in the following.

Bhavani Devi tweeted an emotional post for avid supporters after she was knocked out following a battle in her second match. She wrote, “Big day. It was upbeat and emotional. I won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Ajizi and became the first Indian fencing player to win a match at the Olympics, but I lost the second match 7/15 against Manon Brunet, the world’s top 3 player. I did my best but could not win. I apologise.”

Indian Prime Minister retweeted the tweet and wrote: "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens."