Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: Team India beat hosts Japan 5-3 in final Pool A game

Indian men's hockey team thrashed hosts Japan in their final match of Pool A on Friday. The Men in Blue thrashed Japan 5-3 and will have much-needed confidence before they head into the quarter-finals of the event.

The Indians were dominating from the very first quarter. They took a lead after winning a penalty corner. However, Japan fought back and by the end of the third quarter, scores were 3-2 with India leading.

Japan came back with a goal as Tanaka opened the team`s account. In the third quarter, Kota Watanabe scored an equaliser but Shamsher Singh again put India on top as he scored a goal in the 34th minute.

At the end of the third quarter, India led 3-2 with a thrilling final quarter on cards.

In the final quarter, Nilakanta Sharma doubled India's lead after a desperate attempt from both sides to find the net.

Earlier, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu booked herself a berth in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals in the women's singles badminton.

However, India's Deepika Kumari and Manu Bhaker lost in Archery and 25m pistol, respectively.

(Inputs from Agency)