Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: PV Sindhu inches closer towards medal after storming into the semifinals

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu booked herself a berth in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals in the women's singles badminton.

PV Sindhu easily won the first set after dominating the Japanese player 21-13. However, the Japanese shuttler Yamaguchi staged an impressive comeback in the second set. PV Sindhu held her nerve and won the second set in the very last point. She heads into the semifinals and gets closer to winning a second Olympics medal for India, as well as, in her career.

FINAL SCORE:

PV Sindhu vs A Yamaguchi: 21 - 13, 22 - 20

Earlier, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made her Olympics debut at Tokyo, has secured another medal for India after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen 4-1 in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) on July 30 (Friday).

Now, Lovlina will hope to go further and turn her medal into silver or gold, but so far, the win has assured India of at least a bronze.

The 23-year-old Lovlina won her bout by a 4:1 split decision at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena. So far, Mary Kom and Vijender Singh are the only Indian boxers who have won an Olympic medal before.

However, India's Deepika Kumari and Manu Bhaker lost in Archery and 25m pistol, respectively.