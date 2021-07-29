Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu storms into quarterfinals after defeating Mia Blichfeldt

PV Sindhu of India advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, defeating Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-15, 21-13.

Sindhu outplayed Mia in just 41 minutes, using aggressive and deceptive shots to keep her opponent on the move throughout the match.

Mia, who was ranked 11th in the world a few years ago and had ejected Sindhu from the Thailand Open in January this year, found the Indian star, who won silver at the Rio Olympics and is aiming for gold here, too strong on Thursday and was unable to play her usual game as Sindhu took control from the start.

Sindhu will now face either 12th seed South Korean Gaeun Kim or Japan's 4th seed Akane Yamaguchi in the last 8. On Wednesday, Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles.

This was the second successive win for the 2016 silver medallist who earlier on Sunday started her Tokyo campaign on a good note after defeating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10. The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes.

