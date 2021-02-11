Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori to resign? Japanese media reports

Multiple Japanese media outlets on Thursday have reported that Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will be stepping down after sparking a huge controversy across the world after his sexist remarks.

According to these reports, who cited anonymous sources, Mori told officials of his wish to step down and intends to announce his resignation at a meeting of Games organisers that will be held on Friday.

The 83-year-old sparked massive controversy after he said that women speak too much in meetings. "When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn't restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," he reportedly told members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Mori, later on, issued an apology for these remarks, but he had refused to step down as Tokyo 2020 chief.

As per broadcasters TBS and NTV, officials are considering appointing Saburo Kawabuchi as Mori's replacement as head of Tokyo 2020.

Who is Saburo Kawabuchi?

84-year-old Kawabuchi is a former football player who is known to have played a huge role in popularising his sport in the 1990s. He is currently the symbolic mayor of the Olympic Village.

Many politicians and sports stars were quick to condemn Mori's remarks and thousands of volunteers quit from the Games after former Japanese Prime Minister's (Yoshiro Mori) statement.