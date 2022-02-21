Today, there is another opportunity: Venkatesh Iyer reveals motivating words from 'likeable' Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma-led Team India beat West Indies by 17 runs to inflict a whitewash over the visitors in the just-concluded three T20Is. On Sunday evening (February 20), Rohit-led India were asked to bat first. While Ishan Kishan started off nicely, he slowed down as the innings progressed whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Rohit failed to get going.

Shreyas Iyer got a start, however, perished soon. At 91-4, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer got together and had a job in hand. While it seemed 160 would have been difficult to cross, the duo put on an impressive 91-run fifth-wicket stand -- filled with strokeplay -- to take the score to 184-5 in 20 overs. SKY returned with a 31-ball 65 whereas Iyer remained unbeaten on 35* (19).

In reply, Nicholas Pooran's fifty and Romario Shepherd's cameo went in vain as the Kieron Pollard-led Windies failed to win a single game in the India tour. While the bowlers did an excellent job to finish the game, maximum credit goes to SKY-Iyer to have set it up beautifully for the home side.

Thus, Iyer reflected on the match-winning partnership with SKY and revealed how the latter's words motivated him when he came to the crease.

Speaking on Star Sports, Iyer revealed what SKY told him to make him feel at ease as he came to the middle. "That's what you need, guys bouncing off each other. When I went out there, even Surya was relatively new to the crease. I still remember the first words he told me- 'Aaj ek aur opportunity hai'," Iyer said.

"So I think, when a senior player tells you that, it gives you a lot of confidence, you see pressure as a privilege. He is one of those guys who everyone likes in the dressing room, he has got great chemistry. It was wonderful batting with him, I was really enjoying his batting from the non-striker's end," he added.

After the end of the WI series, India will now get only three days of rest. Rohit-led India will now gear upto face Sri Lanka, at home, in three T20Is and two Tests. The action begins with the T20I leg, starting on February 24.

Iyer will be eager to cash in on his form and further cement his place in the limited-overs setup during the SL series.